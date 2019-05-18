Topeka Police arrested a teenager Saturday morning after a male victim was stabbed.

The juvenile teen was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, according to a news release from Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

About 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of S.E. 12th St., for a male suffering from a stab wound.

Monasmith said the male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was stable on arrival at the hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. California.