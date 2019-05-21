Pumps installed after 2007 flooding have been “a lifesaver” for the Cosmosphere, according to the space museum’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Remar.

They have been actively running in recent weeks, he said Monday, to alleviate groundwater table pressure on the building's foundation.

A portion of a gallery in the lower level was closed to visitors one day in May because it was too wet for visitors to walk through, Remar said. “That was just one day,” he said.

"No artifacts were in jeopardy or damaged," Remar said. The closing was limited to two areas that he described as "more passageways." The museum at 1100 N. Plum St. also has industrial humidifiers used when moisture levels are high, to protect its collections.

About 11 years ago, relief wells were drilled on the Cosmosphere’s west side to relieve water pressure. Water is pumped directly into the storm sewer system, Remar said.

As of Monday, school groups had not canceled field trips to the Cosmosphere because of flooded roads.

“I’m watching a bus pull up right now,” Remar said, from a Marion County school.

Museum officials were concerned earlier in May that flooding would prevent school groups from reaching Hutchinson, but they took alternative routes and did not cancel, he said.