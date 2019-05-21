Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $7.40
PCP prices: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.70; Milo/cwt. $5.83; Soybeans $7.51
Scoular: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.95; Milo $3.65; Soybeans $7.76
