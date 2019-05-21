1. Drop-In Tour: Georgia O’Keeffe: 3 p.m. May 21, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W Museum Blvd, Wichita. Learn more about “Georgia O’Keeffe: Art, Image, Style” on a tour with museum docents. Join in great conversation and exploration during a one-hour tour, offered on a Tuesday afternoon when crowds are smaller. Drop-In Tours depart from WAM’s Boeing Foyer. No reservations required, but exhibition tickets must be purchased. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors age 60 and older, or $3 for students.

2. Hutchinson Horticulture Club: 7 p.m. May 21, Taylor Cabin at Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Horticulture Club's monthly meeting.

3. Painting Class: 6 p.m., May 21 Newton Recreation Commission, 415 N Poplar St, Newton. Grab your friends and join instructor Celina Gillespie to paint a dreamy beach scene. We will provide all of the supplies and step-by-step instruction for the painting. No painting experience needed. Cost is $28 for ages 14 and up. Sign up by noon May 21 by calling 316-283-7330.