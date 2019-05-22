More than 8,000 small American flags will be placed in the ground this week to honor the military men and women who have given their lives during the war on terror.

Representatives of the American Fallen Warrior Memorial Foundation will lead the effort at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday and at Ray Miller Park in Leavenworth on Friday.

Flags will be planted from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the park, located adjacent to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center. In the event of rain, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Local Scout groups, employees of Home Depot and Grantham University and local JROTC cadets will help plant the flags.

The public is invited to help plant flags.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Grantham University, Kansas Speedway, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

State and local officials will be the guest speakers at the event at 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a press release, the American Fallen Warrior Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide the organizing, fundraising and coordinating efforts to build a memorial and museum in the Kansas City area in commemoration of service members killed during the war on terror.

The foundation is leading the effort to build the memorial and museum in Kansas City, Kansas. The foundation is seeking to raise $15 million to build it, according to a press release.

For more information about the American Fallen Warrior Memorial Foundation, visit www.afwmf.org