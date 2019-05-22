As is tradition, Memorial Day ceremonies are planned for Monday at two local national cemeteries.

And the start times of the ceremonies should allow members of the public to attend both events.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road.

The second ceremony is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, 395 Biddle Boulevard.

Ahead of Memorial Day, members of the 35th Infantry Division Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Leavenworth High School Performing Arts Center, 2012 10th Ave. The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release from the Leavenworth Memorial Day Committee.

The committee sponsors the annual ceremony at the Leavenworth National Cemetery as well as Friday’s concert.

On Saturday, area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts as well as other volunteers will place American flags at more than 50,000 graves at the two national cemeteries.

Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the Leavenworth National Cemetery will feature guest speaker Col. Tom Bolen, chief of staff of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth.

People attending the ceremony are encouraged to park in the area of the main flagpole on the campus of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center, 4101 Fourth St.

A shuttle service will transport people from that location to the site of the ceremony. The shuttle service will be available beginning at 8 a.m., and a bus will depart about every 15 minutes, according to the news release from the Leavenworth Memorial Day Committee.

The shuttle service will transport people back to the parking area after the ceremony.

The guest speaker for the ceremony at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery will be Col. Marne Sutten, the fort’s garrison commander, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which manages the cemetery.

Visitors who are planning to attend the ceremony at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery will not be required to stop by the fort’s Visitors Center on Monday morning even if they do not have Department of Defense identification, according to the website for Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

