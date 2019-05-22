SMOLAN — Salemsborg Lutheran Church, founded in 1869, will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Memorial Day weekend.

Two days of activities, including fellowship, food, special music, a program and worship services, begins Sunday morning.

All are welcome at the twin-tower red-brick church 3 miles south of Smolan on Burma Road.

The major milestone celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a coffee fellowship in the church basement.

Worship will be at 10:30 in the sanctuary, led by Interim Pastor Bill Peterson, Parish Ministry Associate Judy Peterson (Bill’s wife), and assisting minister, Pastor Julie Tillberg Pederson, who grew up in in the church. The daughter of Eldon and Mary Tillberg, Julie lives in North Dakota.

A catered meal will follow worship in the Fellowship Center, a building across the parking lot, east of the church. Cost of the meal is a donation. The menu includes brisket, pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, tossed salad and rolls.

Alumni choir rehearsal will be at 1:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Special music follows at 2:15.

The anniversary celebration program will start at 3 in the sanctuary, with greetings and reflections from previous pastors and their families, the alumni choir performance and a brief history from master of ceremonies, Tom Holmquist.

Memorial Day service will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Stone Pulpit (weather permitting) near the church, with the message from retired U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. John H. Admire.

Brunch follows in the Fellowship Center, for a donation.

To learn more, visit the Falun/Salemsborg Lutheran Parish Facebook page, or fslc.net.