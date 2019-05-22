Heavy rains resulted in additional flood warnings Tuesday for Leavenworth County. And flooding resulted in multiple road closures, according to an Emergency Management official.

Heavy rains resulted in additional flood warnings Tuesday for Leavenworth County. And flooding resulted in multiple road closures, according to an Emergency Management official.

All of Leavenworth County was placed under a flood warning Tuesday as heavy rain fell.

And flood warnings continued for Stranger Creek and the Missouri River.

A storm that passed through the area Monday night resulted in tree damage and downed power lines, according to local emergency officials.

Winds during the storm reached between 40 and 50 mph, said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

“We had quite a few trees down,” Buchanan said.

She said two state highways were closed for short periods of time during the early morning hours Tuesday because large trees had fallen in the roadways. Kansas 192 Highway was closed at 219th Street and Kansas 92 Highway was closed at 231st Street.

Tree damage and power outages also were reported in the city of Leavenworth.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Third Street was closed between Delaware and Cherokee streets early Tuesday morning because of downed power lines.

Members of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 reported that a tree was uprooted in the area of Kansas 5 Highway and Tontine Road east of Lansing.

Stranger Creek and the Missouri River reached flood stages Tuesday.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stranger Creek was at 19.84 feet at Easton. The creek reaches its flood stage for the area at a depth of 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

A NWS forecast predicted the creek would crest Tuesday night at 21.7 feet.

The creek also was on the rise in southern Leavenworth County. At 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, the creek had reached 22.31 feet near Tonganoxie. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area of the county at 23 feet.

A NWS forecast predicts the creek will crest today near Tonganoxie at 25.1 feet.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Missouri River was at 20.62 feet in the Leavenworth area. The river reaches its flood stage in the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

A NWS forecast predicted the river would crest later in the day on Tuesday at 20.8 feet.

The NWS frequently updates its forecasts, and predictions about the severity of flooding could change.

Several roads were closed Tuesday because of flooding around the county including K-192 at Easton, 231st Street north and south of Easton, and K-5 east of the Lansing Correctional Facility.

In addition to flood warnings for Stranger Creek and the Missouri River, all of Leavenworth County was under a flood warning Tuesday. That warning was scheduled to expire at 3 a.m. today.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR