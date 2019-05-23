When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners renewed a special use permit for a dog kennel and approved several temporary special use permits.

Commissioners approved a new special use permit for the Dog Palace Dog Kennel, 13372 206th St., for a period of 10 years.

The County Commission initially approved a special use permit for the business in 2004. The permit was renewed for the first time in 2009 for a period of 10 years.

Three of the temporary special use permits approved Wednesday were for fireworks stands. Another temporary special use permit was for an annual all-terrain vehicle ride that raises money for charity.

Commissioners approved temporary special use permits for fireworks stands that will be located at 19230 McLouth Road, 13944 Mitchell Court and 18807 158th St.

When discussing the first of the permit requests for fireworks stands, Commissioner Chad Schimke said the Leavenworth County government seems to charge less for permits for fireworks stands than other government entities.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson suggested other entities charge more for such permits because of costs associated with inspections. He asked if commissioners could address the fee in a motion to approve the permit.

“I think you would be changing the rules of the game after the application has been submitted,” County Administrator Mark Loughry said.

Commissioners approved the three temporary special use permits for fireworks stands without adjusting the $100 application fee.

When commissioners discussed the fee later in the day, Loughry suggested there should be a correlation between the fee that is charged and costs to the county.

“I think we need to cover our costs,” Commission Chairman Doug Smith said. “The taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing these.”

Commissioners waived the $100 application fee when approving the temporary special use permit for Alyssa’s Ride 2019. They waived the fee because the ATV ride is a not-for-profit event.

The ride, which is scheduled for June 8, will utilize roads in Leavenworth County.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR