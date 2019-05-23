During a work session Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners met with people who will be involved in the crafting of a comprehensive plan for the county.

Wednesday’s work session came the day before an introductory visioning workshop in Basehor. The workshop will be part of the process used to put together the comprehensive plan.

Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, has said the comprehensive plan will provide a future land use plan for the county.

It is anticipated that it will take about a year to put together the plan.

Commissioners met Wednesday with Taylor Plummer with the Olsson engineering and design firm and Kristin Brighton with New Boston Creative Group. Both are involved in the project.

With today’s visioning workshop, officials are trying to reach members of the public who will serve on a Stakeholder and Citizen Advisory Committee.

Brighton said officials had a goal of getting 50 people to attend the workshop.

“We have 30-some people signed up since last check,” she said.

The workshop is scheduled for 3-6:30 p.m. today at the Basehor Community Library.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz suggested some county residents may be unable to attend today’s workshop because they will be getting an early start to the Memorial Day weekend.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said he has heard from some people who said they are unable to take off from work to attend the workshop.

There will be other opportunities for members of the public to participate in the process including focus groups and an online survey.

Brighton said the survey probably will be available next week after Memorial Day. She said members of the public will be able to take the survey through Labor Day.

A link to the survey will be available at www.lvcountyplan.com

A series of focus groups events are planned for next month.

Members of the public also will be able to attend open house events. The first of the open house events is planned for Oct. 2 The location has not been announced. The second open house will take place in late January or early February, according to information presented to commissioners.

Also during Wednesday’s work session, commissioners discussed various topics related to planning and zoning.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR