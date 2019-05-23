Vintage vehicles of all makes and models will be on display Friday night as the Leavenworth Cruiser Car Club hosts Cruise Night at Haymarket Square.

The event, held on the fourth Friday of each month through September, will be from 5-9 p.m.

The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. A disc jockey will be in attendance playing classic rock music.

Debbie Lesperance, president of the Leavenworth Cruiser Car Club, said participation varies but the event has attracted as many as 100 vehicles.

She said the vehicles range from the 1930s to 1970s and include coupes, trucks, dragsters and more.

Lesperance said people interested in membership in the car club do not have to have a vintage vehicle.

“But it makes it more fun if you do,” she said.

She said club members have had discussion about adding a cruise of the city to go along with Cruise Night.

“I think we are going to do that this year,” she said.

Lesperance is also looking for a food vendor who would commit to serving at each of the Cruise Nights.

The Leavenworth Cruiser Car Club is a nonprofit organization that donates to numerous causes in the local area.

Each year, the club awards scholarships to Leavenworth County students who are interested in going into some sort of automobile field such as auto repair.

The annual Leavenworth Cruiser Car Show is slated for Aug. 10 at Ray Miller Park in Leavenworth. The park is located adjacent to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

The show is the only fundraiser of the year for the club. Lesperance said last year, the car show raised approximately $8,000 that was donated to local charities.

The Leavenworth Cruiser Car Club also appears at other local car shows as well as events at retirement communities.

For more information about the Leavenworth Cruiser Car Club, find the club on Facebook.