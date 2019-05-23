A man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for shooting at a Leavenworth County deputy during a pursuit, according to a prosecution official.

Brian Wesley Duff, 33, Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court to 130 months, or 10 years and 10 months, in prison.

He was sentenced for a 2017 incident.

A deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop March 20, 2017, at the intersection of Pawnee Court and 154th Street. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Duff, did not stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Duff reportedly used a handgun to fire at the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Duff fired several shots and one of the bullets struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing damage, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The pursuit ended in Kansas City, Kansas. During the incident, Duff also reportedly fired at officers in Wyandotte County. He previously was sentenced in Wyandotte County for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

The 130-month sentence Duff received Thursday will run consecutive to the sentence he received in Wyandotte County, according to Thompson.