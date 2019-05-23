But more rain ahead

Area residents had a temporary reprieve from rain during the day Wednesday, but Stranger Creek and the Missouri River remained under flood warnings.

And more rain is expected in the coming days.

Flooding from Stranger Creek led to many road closures in the Easton area. Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the city of Easton could only be entered from one direction Wednesday.

“You have to come in from the west,” he said.

After being on the rise this week, Stranger Creek crested early Wednesday morning at 20.31 feet in the Easton area. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at a depth of 17 feet.

By 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the creek had dropped to 19.2 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

In southern Leavenworth County, Stranger Creek had dropped out of flood stage Wednesday.

The creek had crested Tuesday night near Tonganoxie at a depth of 23.28 feet. The creek reaches its flood stage in this area of the county at 23 feet. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the creek had dropped to 22.85 feet near Tonganoxie.

Floodwaters from the Missouri River also were receding Wednesday in the Leavenworth area. The river crested Tuesday night at 21.1 feet. The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the river had dropped to 20.87 feet.

A NWS seven-day forecast for the Missouri River indicates the river may start rising again as more rain is expected.

Magaha said Wednesday afternoon that about five inches of rain had fallen at his home near Basehor since Saturday.

Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in other areas of Leavenworth County.

On Tuesday, members of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 rescued a driver and a baby from a flooded area along Kansas 5 Highway.

Fire Chief Todd Farley said K-5 had been closed earlier in the day by the Kansas Department of Transportation because of flooding. But the road closed signs were taken down after the water receded. The road became flooded again and the driver of a minivan attempted to drive through the water.

Farley said the water over the highway was enough to cause the minivan to float. He said the vehicle became high-centered in a flooded area about 75 yards away from dry land.

“We put one of our firefighters in the water,” Farley said.

The driver was able to walk to safety. The firefighter carried the baby to safety while the infant was in a child safety seat.

Farley said the water was rising while firefighters were at the scene, and KDOT closed K-5 again.

“It really doesn’t matter if KDOT has signs up or not,” Farley said. “Don’t drive into water.”

Farley said someone who attempts to drive across a flooded roadway places himself in danger as well as anyone else who is in the vehicle. The chief said emergency responders who respond to such incidents also are placed at risk.

Members of Fire District No. 1 also responded Tuesday to a large tree that fell into a power line off of West Kansas Avenue in Lansing.

In Leavenworth, storms caused a tree to fall Tuesday in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Street. The tree blocked an alleyway, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Local residents could see more rain in the coming days. A NWS forecast for Leavenworth indicates there is a chance of showers or thunderstorms each day through at least May 29.

