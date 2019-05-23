MESA, Ariz. — Kansas Wesleyan’s Ben Hadden continues to hold the lead at the halfway point of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships.

Hadden and his Coyote teammates have also made the cut after Wednesday’s round at Las Sendas Golf Club. Kansas Wesleyan is tied for 11th place, down six spots from its position after the first round.

The field was cut to the top 17 teams and top 40 individuals for the third round Thursday and Friday’s final round.

Hadden had to complete the final three holes of his opening round on Wednesday morning, and when he birdied No. 18 he was at 3-under and held a two-shot lead going into the second round. He continues to maintain that advantage over Texas Wesleyan’s Victor Miron, after both men shot 1-under 70 on the club’s Hilly Desert Course.

Hadden’s second round got off to a rough start Wednesday morning. Starting his round on No. 10, he had bogeys on four of the first five holes.

He made the turn at 3-over for the day, including a birdie on No. 18 (his ninth hole), then birdied three straight holes to start his second nine. Another birdie on No. 6 had him 4-under on the back nine, 1-under for the day and 4-under for the tournament.

There are four par 5 holes on the course and Hadden is 8-under (six birdies, one eagle) on the par 5s through two rounds. He leads the tournament in that category as well.

Wesleyan followed its opening round team score of 299 on Tuesday with a 311 on Wednesday. The Coyotes' total of 610 puts them in a three-way tie with William Woods (Mo.) and Thomas (Ga.) for 11th place. Texas Wesleyan leads the tournament at 576.

Kansas Wesleyan senior Coleman Houk is tied for 45th place with rounds of 73-79—152, with junior Troy Watson (77-80—157) tied for 81st. Junior Logan Vacca has had rounds of 81-82—163, and junior Pat Mercer 92-88—180.

The Coyotes’ tee times will begin at 9:20 a.m. today.