Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of East Second Avenue on the south side. The Ark Valley Interurban (Electrified Trolley) Railroad was a separate entity from the Hutch Interurban and ran between Wichita, Newton and Hutchinson.

In 1915, the AVI Co. built a local depot here at 111 E. Second Ave. This depot was a transfer point from the AVI line to the local Hutch Interurban. The 1929 flood and the popularity of automobiles caused the demise of the Hutch Interurban in 1930. In 1934, the building became the Frick-Reid Oil Well Supply Co. Between 1948 and 1952, it was the Overstreet, Le's and Burns Truck Line home base. In 1952, it became the Union Cafe & Bus Depot, which Greyhound and Trailways ran out of until 1985. Between 1990 to 1996, it was the Antique Depot.

In August 2002, Rick and Kendi Arnold purchased the building and remodeled it to become the All That Jazz hair salon, which is still located there today.