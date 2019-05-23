A Leavenworth convenience store clerk reported that he was threatened with a gun by a man who stole a six pack of beer, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station located at 300 N. Fourth St.

The suspect reportedly began yelling and shouting in the parking lot of the business. The clerk, a 21-year-old man, spoke with the suspect in the parking lot and tried to calm him down, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect reportedly took out a handgun and racked the slide of the firearm. The man placed the gun back into the waistband of his pants.

The suspect also reportedly made a verbal threat to shoot the clerk, according to Nicodemus.

The suspect walked into the store and picked up a six pack of beer. The clerk indicated he could not sell the beer because it was after hours. The suspect reportedly left with the beer, according to Nicodemus.