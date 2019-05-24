A delivery driver for a downtown Leavenworth restaurant reported being robbed as he was leaving the business, according a police spokesman.

The robbery was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday at King House, 201 N. Fifth St.

The delivery driver reported to police that he was leaving the business and heading to a vehicle when he was approached by the someone who pointed a gun at him. The robber demanded money, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim handed over a money bag he was carrying. The suspect fled on foot.

“I’m not exactly sure how much was taken,” Nicodemus said.

Police were unable to locate the robber. The investigation continues.

The suspect has been described as a white man, who is possibly in his 30s.

He wore a black jacket and blue jeans. He also wore a black and orange ski mask.

People with information about the robbery can contact the Leavenworth Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.