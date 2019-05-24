Members of the 35th Infantry Division Band will be performing a free concert this weekend at the Leavenworth High School Performing Arts Center, 2012 10th Ave.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and not Friday as previously reported, according to Patti Gunnels, secretary for the Leavenworth Memorial Day Committee.

The committee is sponsoring the concert.