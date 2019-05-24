Only minor injuries were reported after two vehicles collided on Kansas 32 Highway in southern Leavenworth County, according to the undersheriff.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at K-32 and 158th Street.

Based on their investigation, deputies believe a 43-year-old man was driving west on K-32 in a 2016 Toyota Tundra when he attempted to make a left turn, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver allegedly failed to yield to a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling east on K-32.

The 36-year-old woman who was driving the Chevrolet attempted to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided, according to Sherley.