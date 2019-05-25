All are welcome this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. Keith Neill will bring a message based on 2 Peter 3:18 titled “Time to Grow” at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services and the 9 a.m. contemporary service. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. A new summer Sunday schedule will begin June 2. Watch for more information.

Visitors are always welcome at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, for Sunday worship. Worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with Bible Study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Elders monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. the seventh grade parents will serve dinner for the eighth grade confirmands and parents as they are preparing for the Confirmation Service. Men's Bible Study is at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. On Sunday, May 26, Brother Wayne Pittman will be preaching. John and Margo will be taking a few days away to spend with family. Wednesday Night Bible Study, held at 7 p.m., will continue the study “Secrets of the Vine” about living the abundant life as taught by Jesus in John 15. Everyone is welcome to participate. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx). This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community. Mark your calendar for Billy Spaniol's 90th birthday party. It is Saturday, June 1, from 2 - 4 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 2930 Hendricks St. Your presence is all that is required.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main welcomes you to join us for prayer time at 8:30 a.m., then breakfast and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m., where Pastor Rishawn Austin will keep your attention with his message, "Troubled Waters." Feel welcome to join us in all of these activities. A meal for Soup Kitchen will be prepared at the church at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and at 5 p.m., it will be served at the Soup Kitchen. Men's Bible study will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join them in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Pork Chops and Picnics." Scripture text will be read from John 15:9-17. Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. is Christian Movie Night in the Sanctuary. Come join us for a free and wholesome movie. Donations are still being accepted for cleanup buckets for Presbyterian Disaster Service. The church office will be closed Memorial Day. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to noon; the office phone number is 620-662-9439.

Sunday services at Grace Episcopal Church begin at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Fellowship time in the Parish Hall is after the second service and everyone is invited to attend. Sunday School for all ages is at 9:15 a.m. The church office will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Adult Bible study begins at 10 a.m. There will be a UTX Youth/Parent meeting at 7 p.m. Holy Communion will be at Wesley Towers at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Visitors are always welcome at Grace Episcopal Church. We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr. The office phone number is 620-662-8024.

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th Ave., has invited Paul Family Bluegrass Band to sing a selection of songs Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. They are a family of seven that have a hearts mission to encourage families through music. The Paul family feature traditional southern gospel hymns with a mix of contemporary or “new grass” songs. The public is welcome and invited to attend. For more information you may call the church at 620-663-9000. To learn more about the Paul Family visit www.paulfamilybluegrass.com

First Church of the Nazarene in Hutchinson invites children ages 5-12 to a day camp experience filled with fun and adventure. Professional, servant-hearted Kanakuk Staff will lead campers in incredible activities including a climbing wall, zip line and water slides. The week will give campers a glimpse of the Kanakuk overnight experience. Camp will come to Hutch First Naz, 4290 N. Monroe in Hutchinson, July 29-August 2. Contact Kristi Brinar at 620-662-1283 or kbrinar@hutchfirstnaz.org for more information or visit www.ComeToKamp.com.

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church will have worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The theme is "Dedication of Memorial gifts." Youth Group meets at 1 p.m. The church office will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day.