Annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies honoring veterans will not take place until December. But local groups already are working to expand the program this year in Leavenworth County.

The Wreaths Across America program began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, and has expanded to more than 1,600 locations in the United States and elsewhere in the world, according to the organization’s website.

Locally, wreaths have been placed each year at graves at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Leavenworth National Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America program. This year’s ceremonies will take place Dec. 14.

Members of the public can sponsor wreaths, which are delivered to the participating locations.

Diana Pitts serves as a coordinator for the annual ceremony at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

She said local residents have asked her about expanding Wreaths Across America to community cemeteries within Leavenworth County.

Last year, a local Knights of Columbus chapter placed wreaths at Mount Calvary cemetery in Lansing.

Pitts said the Knights of Columbus relied on Fort Leavenworth Wreaths Across America program to serve as a delivery hub for the wreaths used at the Lansing cemetery.

This year, groups are organizing events at other local cemeteries. And they plan to follow the same practice that was used last year by the Knights of Columbus.

“Fort Leavenworth is the hub,” Pitts said.

After the annual ceremony at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, wreaths intended for community cemeteries will be loaded and dispersed to the other sites.

“Regardless of where they are, they shouldn’t be forgotten,” Pitts said of veterans buried in local cemeteries. “We should do our best to remember why we have our freedom. It was provided at a high cost.”

Pitts said the group that organizes the annual ceremony at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery has a page on the Wreaths Across America website. The page can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org/ksflnc

The page includes a link to groups that support the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery program. Pitts said this link can be used to sponsor wreaths for groups that are organizing events at local community cemeteries.

