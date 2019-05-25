The following animals have been brought to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st. The telephone number is 233-7325.

Cats

Sex and age unknown, white with gray, found in Berryton.

Sex and age unknown, orange tiger with white, found in Berryton.

Male, orange tiger with white, 8 weeks old, found at S.W. 21st and Fairlawn.

Female, black with white, 1 week old, found in the 1300 block of S.W. Quincy.

Male Siamese mix, tabby point, 1 week old, found in the 1300 block of S.W. Quincy.

Male, gray tiger with white, 1 week old, found in the 1300 block of S.W. Quincy.

Male Siamese mix, seal point, kitten, found in the 1300 block of S.W. Quincy.

Male, gray tiger, 10 months old, found at Misty Glen Apartments.

Dogs

Male German shorthaired pointer mix, brown with white, 9 years old, found in the 300 block of N.E. Burgess.

Male terrier mix, black with tan, 4 years old, found in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham.

Female Labrador mix, blonde, 9 years old, found at S.E. 45th and Croco.

Female corgi/Pembroke Welsh mix, red with white, 8 years old, found in the 1400 block of S.E. 34th.

Male pointer mix, white with brown, 3 years old, found in the 2400 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Male boxer mix, brindle, age unknown, found in the 400 block of S.E. Golden.

Female Chihuahua mix, white, 10 years old, found at S.W. 10th and Webster.

Female Chihuahua mix, black and tan, 10 years old, found at S.W. 10th and Webster.

Male Jack Russell terrier, white with brindle, 6 months old, found in Seneca.

Two female Labrador mixes, black, 7 months old, found at Ripley Apartments.

Male beagle mix, tricolored, 9 months old, found in Auburn.

Male Siberian husky mix, tan with white, 12 weeks old, found at S.E. 10th and California.