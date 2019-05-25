A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who is accused of stealing a truck while escaping from the state prison.

The hearing for Cal Henry Green is scheduled for July 29 in Leavenworth County District Court. The date for the hearing was set Friday when Green appeared in court.

Green, 36, is charged with aggravated escape from custody and theft. He is accused of leaving the grounds of LCF without permission Jan. 7 while on a work assignment. He allegedly drove away in a truck, which later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine if the case against Green should proceed.

Green is serving a sentence at LCF following an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was sentenced for the charge in 2014. His earliest possible release date is June 2023. But this date does not reflect additional prison time he could receive if he is convicted of the charges he now faces in Leavenworth County.