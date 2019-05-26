The family of Arlie and Norma Jean Holm invite you to celebrate their parents' 70th wedding anniversary with them from 2-4 Saturday, May 25, at the Galva Senior Center. Arlie Holm and Norma Jean Patrick were married May 25, 1949, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Marquette.

Arlie is a retired farmer, builder, dairyman and designer/builder of Komfort King woodstoves. Norma is a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Arlie and Norma have been singing together since they met, also writing and singing gospel songs for their Lord Jesus.

They are blessed with six children. Their children and spouses are RLou Wilson, Tom and Beverly Johnson and Robert and Cathy Holm, all of Galva, Bradley and Amy Holm, of Gypsum, Ronald and Carol Holm, of Galva, and Bryan Holm, of McPherson. They have 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

If unable to attend, please send congratulations to the Holms at 2234 22nd Ave., Galva, KS 67443.