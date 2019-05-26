Jerry Gasper, of McPherson, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a come-and-go reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall, 520 E. Northview, McPherson. All friends and relatives are invited. No gifts, please.

The reception will be hosted by his children, James Gasper (Tomi), Pamela Tallant (Doug) and Susanne Boston (Mike) and their families, along with special friend, Pat Bledsoe.

Jerry was a maintenance supervisor for Johns Manville Corporation.

Cards can be sent to Jerry at 1345 Highland Dr., McPherson, KS 67460.