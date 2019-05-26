One man was pronounced dead at a Topeka hospital after being shot Saturday night, according to the Topeka Police Department. No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide.

Officers at approximately 9:25 p.m. responded to a report of a shooting at 1235 S.W. Huntoon, the location of Charlie's Liquor, where they found bystanders attempting to treat a single gunshot victim.

Darton A. Fields II, 34, of Topeka, was transported to a local hospital, where he would later die. Next of kin have been notified.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones said the police homicide unit was reviewing all investigative leads and evidence.

He encouraged anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips also may be made online at http://www.p3tips.com/128/.

The homicide took place roughly one block to the north and one block to the east of the site where Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons and former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine were shot — apparently by a stranger — early April 28 just west of S.W. 13th and Lane.



Simmons died at the scene. Ballentine, who had been drafted a few hours earlier by the NFL’s New York Giants, survived. No arrests have been made.