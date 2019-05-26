Ken and Elaine Mills, of Abilene, will celebrate 50 years of marriage in June. Ken Mills and Elaine Nichols were married June 7, 1969, in Enterprise. They have lived most of their married life in various places in Kansas, with their current location being rural Abilene.

Ken worked in diesel technology after his military tour and became an instructor at Salina Area Technical College until retirement. Elaine worked in the field of early childhood education, founding and operating her own preschool for several years before specializing in infant/toddler special education until her retirement. They continue to be active through volunteering, farming, traveling and part-time work.

Ken and Elaine have three children, two sons, Jeff and wife Jackie, of Council Grove, and, Jon, of Billings, Mont., and a daughter, Diane Raylene, who is in their hearts forever. They also have four grandchildren, Gavin, Harry, Paxton and Audrey.

The couple will enjoy a family celebration at their home. Ken and Elaine would enjoy receiving cards and notes on this milestone anniversary. They can be sent to 1136 Old Highway 40, Abilene, KS 67410.