Years of planning and a $9.2 million investment are paying off in significant savings for Fort Hays State University. In 2013, my dream of providing the electricity for FHSU through wind energy became reality. The savings of nearly one million dollars annually is allowing FHSU to invest those dollars in our students by holding down tuition.

It wasn’t as easy as it might sound. We faced significant hurdles. Much like the wind industry is facing today in Kansas, there were naysayers who could not see the positive benefits of utilizing clean energy produced from plenteous, Kansas wind.

You might think everyone would be on board with FHSU saving nearly a million dollars each year. Our utility company was going to be losing a large customer so they were not totally cooperative. The Kansas Corporation Commission needed to be consulted because the University was now going to be producing its own electricity. And there was the crowd that insisted there would be health problems caused by these large turbines.

In 2013, we already had years of very positive outcomes right here in Kansas with operating wind farms that first started in 2001. Just as our researchers found no health problems then, this stellar health and safety record has continued for 18 years. Nearly 3000 wind turbines currently operate safely and efficiently in our state. Unfortunately, this has not stopped naysayers from sharing in public hearings false, debunked information they found on the internet.

Just like the two 2mw wind turbines installed at FHSU have been a huge success story for the university, so is the wind industry in Kansas. We are the number one state in the country in the percentage of our power produced by wind at more than 36%. Our economy has been bolstered with the creation of more than 5,000 jobs, billions in capital investment and tens of millions of dollars annually in payments to landowners and counties. The payments to counties have had a very positive impact on the reduction of property taxes.

Just as I overcame vocal opponents who wanted to stop the progress and innovation at FHSU, it’s time this happened in our Kansas counties. Our county commission boards should separate the positive facts about wind energy from the fiction they have heard and support the economic growth of wind energy in their counties and for the Universities that have contracted for this power.

Dr. Ed Hammond, President Emeritus, served as the President of Fort Hays State University for more than 27 years.