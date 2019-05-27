Americans do not have to wait until Memorial Day to remember the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, an Army colonel said Monday.

Col. Tom Bolen encouraged people to also honor fallen Americans in other ways including visits to veterans cemeteries.

Bolen is the chief of staff for the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth.

His comments came Monday during an annual Memorial Day ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery, which is located near the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

The ceremony was considered to be the 133rd annual Leavenworth National Cemetery Memorial Day Observance.

A similar ceremony followed Monday at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

During his remarks, Bolen said visitors to the veterans cemeteries likely will find graves of veterans from multiple wars.

“Above all, you will find inspiration,” he said.

Bolen said American service members who are killed in combat perish far from home, often in harsh conditions and without much warning. But he said soldiers know their fellow Americans will remember them and what they did.

Konrad Tolai, who is with the Leavenworth National Cemetery Complex, asked people to honor heroes and encourage others to do the same.

“Take Memorial Day beyond today,” Tolai said.

Col. Marne Sutton, garrison commander of Fort Leavenworth, was the guest speaker at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery ceremony.

