Topeka police were investigating a report of a carjacking early Monday in central Topeka.

The carjacking was reported around 7:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. Fillmore.

Police said a woman was reported to have been the victim in the incident.

Additional details, including suspect information and the type of vehicle that was stolen, weren't available.

The incident remained under investigation.

No injuries were reported.