After Topeka received 0.18 of an inch of rainfall overnight Sunday into Monday, the capital city is closing in on 10 inches of precipitation for the month of May.

As of early Monday afternoon, Topeka had received 9.39 inches so far this month.

If not another drop of rain fell in the next four days, it would rank as the eighth-wettest May in the city's history.

But the rainfall number looks like it may well go up, if not Monday, then possibly on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Topeka, thunderstorms were possible Monday evening and on Tuesday across northern Kansas. Some of the storms could be severe, mainly along the US-36 highway corridor. The primary hazard with any severe thunderstorm will large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said. The storms could develop across central and north-central Kansas and move east across northeast and east-central Kansas. The weather service said some of these thunderstorms could produce tornadoes and large hail.

Flash flooding also could result from the additional rainfall, the weather service said, and flooding on area rivers is likely to persist through the middle of the week.

Through early Sunday, Topeka had received 18.38 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 6.06 inches ahead of the year-to-date average of 12.32 inches.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Monday, Memorial Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.