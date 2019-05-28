The Missouri River remained flooded Monday in the Leavenworth area, but it appeared that the floodwaters had started to recede.

The river reached its flood stage of 20 feet in the Leavenworth area Friday evening and continued to climb over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The river appeared to have crested early Monday morning at 23.76 feet.

By 11 a.m. Monday, the river had receded slightly to 23.72 feet.

A section of South Second Street in Leavenworth remained closed Monday morning because of flooding. Water was over the roadway near the city’s Wastewater Plant.

This street becomes flooded when the river reaches a depth of 22.3 feet. The campground at Riverfront Park also floods when the river reaches this depth, according to the National Weather Service.

The campground also was flooded earlier this year and has not yet opened for the season.

In March, the Missouri River reached its second highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area – 31.3 feet.

Now that the Missouri River is flooded once again, a NWS forecast predicts it will remain in a minor flood stage in the Leavenworth area for possibly as long as a week.

Stranger Creek also flooded over the weekend. But it had dropped below flood stage by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek crested Sunday night at a depth of 19.83 feet at Easton. The creek reaches its flood stage in this area at a depth of 17 feet.

By 11:30 a.m. Monday, the creek had dropped to 12.53 feet in the Easton area.

The creek also rose over the weekend in southern Leavenworth County. But the creek never reached its flood stage near Tonganoxie, according to the National Weather Service.

