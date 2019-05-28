A woman was killed when a large tree fell on a Leavenworth home, emergency officials said.

The incident was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said dispatchers initially received a report that a tree had fallen on the house.

When police officers arrived, they met with someone who lives at the home. The resident indicated there was another occupant of the home who was unaccounted for.

Nicodemus said the other person, a 68-year-old woman, was found dead.

“She was in the part of the house the tree had fallen on,” Nicodemus said.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said his department was contacted for assistance with the tree. A contractor was brought in to remove the tree.

Grant estimated the trunk of the oak tree was about four feet in diameter.

He said saturation of the ground may have contributed to the tree falling over.

A significant amount of rain has fallen in the area in recent days.

