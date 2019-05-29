Just one one-hundredeth of an inch of rain.

That's all Topeka needs to reach the 10-inch mark for the month of May.

After just more than a half-inch of rain fell Tuesday in Topeka, the May rainfall total was sitting at 9.99 inches of precipitation for the month.

That total is 5.55 inches above the normal average of 4.44 inches of rain for the month through May 28.

Topeka may not reach the 10-inch mark, as no rain is in the forecast through the end of the month, which will be on Friday.

Following a stormy afternoon and evening in Topeka and northeast Kansas, things should settle down considerably today and Thursday, as highs both days should top out in the mid-70s.

A chance for showers enters the picture overnight Friday into Saturday.

Here is the seven-day out look from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 5 mph.

• Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

• Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.