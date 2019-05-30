When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a disaster declaration.

The declaration, which was prepared before a tornado struck Leavenworth County on Tuesday, was intended to address the response to flooding from the Missouri River as well as the recovery, according to information prepared by Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha.

But in addition to approving the declaration, commissioners voted to authorize Commission Chairman Doug Smith to sign any future disaster declaration related to the tornado.

“I just want to get the resources where they need to be,” Commissioner Mike Stieben said.

A tornado that touched down in neighboring Douglas County entered Leavenworth County at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. The tornado traveled across a section of southern Leavenworth County.

About 50 homes were damaged in Leavenworth County as well as a business. Only minor injuries were reported in the county.

Magaha did not attend Wednesday’s meeting of the County Commission. But County Administrator Mark Loughry said he assumes Magaha will have another declaration related to damage from Tuesday’s tornado.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved bids to pave sections of multiple gravel roads as part of what county officials call the Dust Abatement Program.

Commissioners approved a $1.72 million bid from McAnany Construction, Shawnee, for one set of pavement projects.

A $1.84 million bid from Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Topeka, was approved for another group of pavement projects.

Loughry said there are additional road projects that were not included in the bid packages, but they will be added to one of the approved bids as a change order. The cost for the additional work will be calculated using unit pricing.

