The Leavenworth County attorney said his office will prosecute people if they gouge prices in the wake of Tuesday night’s tornado near Linwood.

“After a disaster like the tornado our community experienced just (Tuesday) night, there is an increased need for vital resources like gasoline, water, food, building materials, storage solutions, and cleanup supplies,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement released Wednesday. “When the suppliers cause the price of these vital resources to skyrocket unjustifiably, that is considered ‘price gouging.’”

Thompson stated companies that raise prices more than 25 percent following a disaster must be able to provide a justification for the increases.

“The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting the citizens of our county and will prosecute cases of price gouging to the fullest extent,” he said in the statement.

People can report suspected price gouging to his office at 913-684-0899 or the Kansas attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 785-296-3751. People also can submit an online complaint by visiting www.ag.ks.gov

