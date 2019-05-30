The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation “Create your own Chalkboard Sign” class is 6-7 p.m. June 1 at the Fort Leavenworth Arts and Crafts Center, 310 McPherson Ave. Cost is $20, which covers lesson and supplies. Class is recommended for ages 18 and older.

Relocation Readiness Sponsor Training is 9-10 a.m. June 3 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

New Parent Support Program Lunch and Latch Breastfeeding Support is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information call, 684-2800.

The Army Community Service Mobilization and Deployment Care Team Training is 9-11 a.m. June 4 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

Army Community Service Relocation Readiness “Smooth Move” is 1:30-2:30 p.m. June 12 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Gettysburg” is at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

The next Army Community Service Mobilization and Deployment Waiting Families’ Lunch Bunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Frontier Conference Center Solarium. Cost is $6.95 for salad buffet or $9.95 for full buffet. ACS will have free resources available for family members of soldiers on unaccompanied tours or are deployed. For more information, call 684-2800.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ Family of Patriots Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Metropolitan Steakhouse, 1501 Metropolitan St., Leavenworth. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service “Welcoming Baby: Childbirth and Newborn Care” class is 9-10:30 a.m. July 1 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. The class discusses everything from pregnancy to childbirth, caring for an infant, and breastfeeding. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service self-defense for women class is 5:30-8 p.m. July 18 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event. Participants will learn physical techniques, verbal skills, assertiveness and self-awareness. For more information and to enroll, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp for Dads is 2-4 p.m. July 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.