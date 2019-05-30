The Missouri River could rise to more than seven feet above its flood stage in Leavenworth.

The Missouri River could rise to more than seven feet above its flood stage in Leavenworth.

That is according to a flood forecast released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The Missouri River, which already is in flood stage, was on the rise Wednesday. By 3 p.m., it had reached a depth of 24.8 feet in the Leavenworth area.

The river reaches its flood stage for the area at 20 feet.

Wednesday’s forecast predicts the river will crest Friday at 27.7 feet.

The National Weather Service frequently updates its forecast for the river and predictions about the severity of the flooding could change.

Floodwaters from the river already have entered the campground in Riverfront Park. And a section of South Second Street in Leavenworth also has been closed because of flooding.

On Tuesday, water from the river reached a wooden foot bridge at the north end of Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth. A safety fence has been erected to close that end of the park. The rest of the park has remained open. But Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said the entire park may be closed this afternoon because of the prediction that the river will reach 27.7 feet.

At Fort Leavenworth, there already has been flooding at the north end of Sherman Army Airfield. Fort spokesman Jeff Wingo said Wednesday that a levee road in the vicinity of the airfield was being closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR