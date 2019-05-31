The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a legislative forum Saturday at the Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a legislative forum Saturday at the Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

A breakfast will be available at 8:30 a.m. The forum will begin at 9 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

State legislators who represent districts in Leavenworth County have been invited to participate in the forum, which is organized through the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

People who would like to submit questions for the forum in advance can email Brandon Johannes, chamber president and CEO, at brandon@llchamber.com