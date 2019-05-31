A man was arrested for alleged murder after a woman was found dead at a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Miami Street. Police officers responded to what was reported as a medical emergency.

Officers met with a man who lives at the residence and discovered that a 35-year-old woman was dead.

“Foul play was suspected,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Two men who also live at the residence were taken into custody and transported to the Leavenworth police station to be interviewed.

One of the men, who is the 35-year-old boyfriend of the deceased woman, was arrested for an allegation of second-degree murder. The other man was released, Nicodemus said.

“We have more investigation to do,” Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief did not comment about the possible cause of the woman’s death. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

The woman’s name has not been released.