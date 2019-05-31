As the Missouri River continued to rise Thursday, Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth was closed due to flooding, a city official confirmed.

As the Missouri River continued to rise Thursday, Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth was closed due to flooding, a city official confirmed.

And a Fort Leavenworth spokesman said flight operations have been suspended at Sherman Army Airfield because of flooding.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the river had reached a depth of 26.87 feet at Leavenworth. The river enters a flood stage for this area at 20 feet.

A National Weather Service forecast predicts the river will crest today at a depth of 28.3 feet.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed Thursday afternoon that Landing Park had been closed.

The park, which is located by the Riverfront Community Center, had reopened last week after it previously was flooded earlier this year.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the city’s Brush Site also was closed Thursday because of flooding concerns.

The Brush Site is located off of South Second Street, which has been flooded in recent days.

The city’s Wastewater Plant also is located on South Second Street. McDonald said workers have reinforced sandbags at the plant.

“They’re doing some more kind of limited sandbagging at the Wastewater Plant which was to be expected as the river came up,” McDonald said.

Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the Fort Leavenworth garrison, said Thursday that Sherman Army Airfield is “shut down for the time being because of floodwaters.”

He said there is water on the airfield’s runway.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR