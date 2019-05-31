Leavenworth County Port Authority officials want to erect a new sign at a local business park.

But they first want to verify bids that were submitted late last year.

Members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors discussed bids that had been submitted for the sign project when they met Wednesday. But they decided to wait for more information about the bids before taking action.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental economic development organization. The Port Authority receives funding from the Leavenworth County government, and its board members have been appointed by the Leavenworth City Commission and Leavenworth County Commission.

Port Authority board members are looking to erect a new sign at the entrance to Gary Carlson Business Center, 13th Street and Eisenhower Road in Leavenworth. The business park is owned by the Port Authority.

Port Authority members have discussed erecting a new sign that looks similar to the one located at the entrance to the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park.

The Leavenworth Business and Technology, which is owned by the city of Leavenworth, is located down the street from the Gary Carlson Business Center. The Leavenworth Business and Technology Park opened last year.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Blaine Weeks, chairman of the Port Authority, reviewed three bids that had been submitted for a new sign for the Gary Carlson Business Center. He recommended accepting a bid from Young Sign Co., Leavenworth, even though the company did not submit the lowest bid.

Weeks said the company was responsible for the sign at the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park. And he said it is the only company in Leavenworth County that submitted a bid for the project.

Young Sign Co. submitted a bid for $22,280. The lowest bid was submitted by Midwest Sign Co., Kansas City, Kansas, in the amount of $14,262. Another company, Prairie Fire Signs and Graphics of Shawnee, submitted a bid in the amount of $23,211.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer, who attended the meeting, questioned why board members requested bids if they would not entertain the lowest bid.

“It’s a pretty substantial savings,” he said.

He said the Port Authority can vet the company that submitted the lowest bid.

“It’s a pretty simple process to vet them,” Kramer said.

He said the Port Authority can ask for a couple of references.

Kramer also questioned whether the bids, which were submitted in November, would still be valid.

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, asked if Port Authority board members would like to have the three companies resubmit bids or confirm the numbers that previously were submitted.

The LCDC provides staff for the Port Authority.

Weeks said he would like to confirm the existing bids and see references.

“Let me get more information and we’ll bring it back to the board,” Jack said.

