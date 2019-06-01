The deadline for filing for this year’s city and school board elections is quickly approaching.

The deadline for filing for this year’s city and school board elections is quickly approaching.

Prospective candidates have until noon Monday to file.

A primary election will take place in August, and the general election will be in November.

For more information about filing for office, call the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0421.

A number of people already have filed as candidates for local city and school board positions, according to information provided by the County Clerk’s Office.

In the race for Leavenworth City Commission, incumbent Nancy Bauder has filed for re-election. Jerry Hansen, Camalla Leonhard, Christopher A. Murphy, Annette Hamilton and Michael Lay also have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission as of Friday morning.

Leavenworth city commissioners are elected to at-large positions instead of specific wards or districts.

Three positions on the City Commission are up for election this year. The top three vote-getters among the candidates will be elected to the commission.

Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education also serve in at-large positions. Four positions on the board are up for election this year.

Incumbents John Goodman and Dannielle Wells have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth school board. Chris Humphrey, Michael Powell, Ralph Taylor and Judi Price also had filed as candidates as of Friday morning.

In Lansing, members of the City Council are elected by wards. As of Friday morning, two people had filed as candidates for the city’s Ward 1. Council member Gene Kirby and Rick Huhn are the two candidates.

Council member Andi Pawlowski and Marcus D. Majure have filed as candidates for Ward 2.

Council member Jesse Garvey and Betty Klinedinst have filed as candidates for Ward 3.

Council member Gregg Buehler has filed for re-election in Ward 4.

The Lansing Board of Education has four positions that are up for election this year. Members of the board are elected to at-large positions.

Incumbent Michelle McQuillan has filed for re-election to the Lansing school board. Aaron Yoakam, Peter Robinson, Cheryl Runnebaum, Roy Foster, Steve Buffo, David Baragary and Jay Irwin also had filed as candidates as of Friday morning.

Three seats on the Basehor City Council are up for election this year. Members of the council are elected to at-large positions. As of Friday morning, incumbents Richard Drennon, Vernon Fields and Ben Sims had filed as candidates.

The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education has positions that represent specific geographical areas of the school district with one at-large seat that represents the entire district.

Four positions on the board are up for election this year.

Current board member Tracey Hannah has filed for re-election to Position 1.

Dayna Miller, who serves as the board’s president, has filed for re-election to Position 2.

Current board member Jeanette Klamm has filed for re-election to Position 3. B. Lorance also has filed as a candidate for Position 3.

Aaron M. Eusterwiemann has filed as a candidate for Position 7, which is the at-large position.

The Easton Board of Education also has positions that represent specific areas and one at-large position.

Current board member Sarah Johnston has filed as a candidate for Position 2. Jordan Pemble has filed as a candidate for Position 3. Current board member Jennifer J. Kern has filed for re-election to Position 7, which is the at-large position.

As of Friday morning, no one had filed as a candidate for the Easton City Council or the position of Easton mayor.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR