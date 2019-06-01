Things are going pretty well at the Topeka Zoo, says zoo director Brendan Wiley.

That is one reason why this is a good time for city officials to discuss potentially privatizing the zoo's operations under the direction of the nonprofit Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Wiley said this past week.

The zoo's staffing wouldn't change if that happened, he said. The facility would simply operate under a different governance model, which would accommodate growth without the risk of putting an additional burden on taxpayers.

Topeka's mayor and city council plan to hear a presentation but take no action regarding potential privatization under FOTZ when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

FOTZ is a membership-based organization established in 1964 to provide support to the Topeka Zoo.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla voiced concern about the proposed move Thursday at her monthly news conference with city manager Brent Trout. She said that while she doesn't necessarily oppose privatization, any action the city takes to do that would need to be deliberate and well thought out.

Wiley said he thinks it's time for city leaders to discuss whether the form of governance under which the zoo has operated for decades is the best model for it to operate under in the future.

"Here at the zoo, we've been having this conversation since 2009," he said. "We've just never felt like it's been the right time to really evaluate it seriously."

Wiley said he first learned about the possibility of privatization during the process that resulted in his being hired as zoo director in May 2010.

At the time, city officials considered the situation at the zoo to be unstable. Privatization works best in stable situations, Wiley said.

He said that after things at the zoo stabilized somewhat, the city in 2012 began looking in earnest at potential privatization and engaged a consultant, Pennsylvania-based Zoo Advisors, which produced a 24-slide PowerPoint presentation that is part of the agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting.

One slide in that presentation says more than 70 percent of the zoos that are members of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums are operated by private nonprofit or for-profit entities.

Another says Topeka's city government is currently responsible for tasks that include staffing the zoo and managing its day-to-day operations, while FOTZ is responsible for things that include donor relations, project funding and fundraising and events.

Wiley stressed that the zoo last year opened the biggest project in its history, Camp Cowabunga, and plans in 2020 to open the second-largest, Kay's Garden. Donated funds might subsequently become available to support another big project, he said, without going into further detail.

"We're at a point where we can invest in the zoo from an infrastructure and growth perspective, but there's that question of how you can do that while limiting the risk to the (city) general fund and the taxpayer," Wiley said. "A common way to do that has been to operate through a public-private partnership."

Wiley said that under the current arrangement, if the city administration intends to keep the city's property tax mill levy at the same level, the addition of a staff position at the zoo generally means eliminating a position somewhere else in the city government. If the zoo were privatized under FOTZ, that wouldn't be the case, he said.

One slide in the PowerPoint presentation in Tuesday's agenda packet says that, under one scenario being discussed, city employees at the zoo would become FOTZ employees, while the city would continue to own all the zoo's assets, including animals and buildings.

The city would continue to provide a stable level of annual support for capital improvements, while FOTZ would raise outside funds to build new exhibits and attractions, that slide said.

Wiley doesn't think it would matter to zoo customers whether those who work there are employed by the city or by FOTZ.

"When people have a complaint or need assistance, they don't care who you work for," Wiley said. "If a bathroom needs to be cleaned, they just want it cleaned."

Another slide in the PowerPoint presentation says privatization would benefit the city because its costs regarding the zoo would remain stable, as the city would be paying a stable management fee.

In addition, donors are more likely to support a zoo managed by a nonprofit organization, the slide said.