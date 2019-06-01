Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Juan Javier Diaz, 27, in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, 5/31.

Rebecca Dawn Keeling, 42, in connection with theft, 5/31.

Hannah Louise McLain, 29, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, aggravated battery, 5/31.

Tihesha Danyell Birdlong, 35, in connection with theft, 5/31.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

3300 blk. S.E. Irvingham St., burglary, noon 3/21-1 p.m. 3/22.

6400 blk. S.W. 17th St., forgery, 8 a.m. 2/9-8 a.m. 2/11.

1700 blk. S.E. 6th Ave., forgery, theft, 1 p.m. 11/12/17-1 p.m. 8/3/18.

1700 blk. N.W. Topeka Blvd., forgery, interference with law enforcement officer, 6:35-6:41 p.m. 5/24.

700 blk. S.E. Liberty St., burglary, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7:30-8:10 p.m. 5/25.

3100 blk. S.E. Keystone Ave., criminal damage to property, 6 p.m. 5/26-5:45 p.m. 5/29.

1800 blk. N.W. Brickyard Road, burglary, theft, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. 3/21.

600 blk. S.W. Lincoln St., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 6:21-7:30 p.m. 3/22.

N.E. Independence Ave., N. Kansas Ave., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 3:45-3:50 p.m. 3/22.

200 blk. S.E. Lawrence St., aggravated burglary, 3:25-3:45 a.m. 3/24.

1500 blk. S.W. 10th Ave., theft, 6:45 p.m. 3/22.

4000 blk. S.W. Huntoon St., burglary, 12:01-2:55 a.m. 3/17.

3500 blk. S.W. 6th Ave., burglary, theft, 6:30 p.m. 4/12-6:30 p.m. 4/15.

3700 blk. S.W. South Park Ave., burglary, 8 a.m. 3/17.

1500 blk. N.W. Polk St., theft, 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. 3/20.

2500 blk. S.E. Michigan Ave., theft, 12:01 a.m. 5/27-2 p.m. 5/29.