The Missouri River continued to rise Friday in Leavenworth. But forecasters believed the river was about to crest.

By 3 p.m. Friday, the river had reached 28.5 feet. And this is the depth at which forecasters believed the river would crest, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding from the Missouri River has resulted in the closing of Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth as well as the city’s Brush Site. A section of South Second Street also has been closed due to flooding.

The campground at Riverfront Park also has flooded.

At Fort Leavenworth, officials have shut down Sherman Army Airfield because of flooding.

With a depth of 28.5 feet, the Missouri River was on track for its fourth highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier this year, the river had its second highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area – 31.3 feet.

The highest crest on record came in 1993 when the river reached 35.34 feet. The third highest crest occurred in 2011 when the river reached 30.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

