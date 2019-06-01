The superintendent of Lansing public schools has announced he will be stepping down at the end of July.

Darrel Stufflebeam will be retiring as the Lansing superintendent. But he will be teaching at the University of Saint Mary.

“The decision was particularly difficult due to the wonderful people I have met and worked with over the past years,” Stufflebeam said in a statement released Friday by email. “Lansing USD 469 is a special school district, filled with dedicated people, who are making a tremendous difference for our students and families.”

Stufflebeam has been the district’s superintendent since 2016.

During his tenure, Stufflebeam believes the school district has made progress in the areas of student success, fiscal health, stakeholder relationships and districtwide communication.

“We are now on solid ground in all of those areas and I depart with confidence that the school district is in great shape and heading squarely in the right direction,” he said in his email statement.

Stufflebeam said he recently has taught a school law at USM’s campus in Overland Park and “was reminded of how much I love teaching.”

He said the university offered him a full-time teaching position, and he has accepted.

In a telephone interview, Stufflebeam said he will continue to teach school law at the Overland Park campus. But he also will be teaching education courses at Saint Mary’s Leavenworth campus.

“It’s great to be a Spire," he said, referring to the nickname for people associated with USM.

He said members of the Lansing Board of Education will discuss options regarding an interim superintendent when they meet later this month.

