A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge for a 2017 shooting in Leavenworth.

Ramaun K. Johnson pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder during his arraignment Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a trial for Sept. 16. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Johnson, 31, is charged in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

