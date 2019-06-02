Summer job hunts are on for all kinds of people looking for a few months’ worth of extra paychecks. High school students, college students and anyone else seeking temporary summer jobs should be mindful of some of the ways scammers try to con job hunters. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has several tips for applicants and updates on scammer techniques.

A common trap

BBB’s Scam Tracker data for 2018 indicates the highest job scam risk is for those between the ages of 18 and 24. The median loss reported for those scams was $1,204.

For college students especially, an often-reported scam involves fake emails from the college in which they are enrolled. These emails are “spoofs,” carefully made to look authentic with school logos and on what appears to be school stationary. They purport to offer information about job opportunities.

Victims who fall for the scam receive counterfeit checks. They are told that the check is payment in advance or for reimbursement for supplies needed for the “position,” and the victim is told to deposit it into their personal bank account. Next will come the inevitable request that funds be sent elsewhere – either by wire transfer or with gift cards or cash apps to fake “vendors.”

The checks are fraudulent. The student is stuck owing the bank any funds withdrawn and/or paid at the scammer’s request.

Craigslist job ads

Scammers use Craigslist to find summer job hunters, stealing the identity of businesses to look authentic. Generic job titles in these ads are red flags of deceit. Because scammers know jobs that require little special training or licensing have a better chance of appealing to more people, they may ask for “administrative assistants” or “customer service representatives.” The ads may trumpet “No experience needed!” or “Immediate start!” It’s just more of an attempt to cast a wider net for victims.

Precautions to take

BBB’s advice is that you use these tips when considering responding to a summer job ad:

• Never take a job that requires depositing checks first and sending funds elsewhere.

• Beware of work-from-home positions. Watch out for those vague-sounding job titles.

• On-the-spot job offers are rarely legitimate. Real companies want to interview candidates for positions, not take chances on instant-hires.

• Emails from those claiming to be potential employers should not contain grammatical, capitalization or tense errors. The language should be clear and free of mistakes. Plenty of scams originate offshore in non-English speaking countries. The wording in their emails can give them away.

• Good pay for small amounts of work should always been seen as a potential trick. Sound too good to be true? News flash: It is!

• Don’t fall for “trial” employment. They may make it sound like a great opportunity but the truth is, you should get paid for any work you do. Don’t work until you have a formal job offer and have filled out your hiring paperwork.

• Check a company’s website to see if a job that showed up in some email or ad is also listed as available at their site.

• Check the company at bbb.org to see their record of handling complaints and to read reviews.

• Ask friends and family for job leads. Someone may just want to hire you to come paint their deck.

• Ask lots of questions and get everything in writing. Be specific about start dates and times. Can you request time off? Is there any flexibility? Good companies will be glad to answer all your questions.

For answers to other questions about summer job searches, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.