I was reading recently about the passing of well-known Hollywood stars Doris Day and Tim Conway, as well as author Herman Wouk.

I was particularly struck by an article on Wouk. The Associated Press wire story said: “Herman Wouk, the versatile, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such million-selling novels as 'The Caine Mutiny' and 'The Winds of War' whose steady Jewish faith inspired his stories of religious values and secular success, died on Friday at 103. Wouk was just 10 days shy of his 104th birthday and was working on a book until the end. His literary agent said Wouk died in his sleep at his home in Palm Springs, California.”

What an amazing life and a very amazing death. That is what my favorite gerontologist friend, Dr. Old, called "compressed morbidity."

I learned the term while working with hospice many years ago. When you understand the meaning, you’ll agree that it is something we all desire. The term simply means that the time of your life when you are sick or frail will be compressed to a very short period.

Dr. Old said he wanted his "end" to come on the tennis court at 95 years old after beating his younger opponent.

I’ve set my goal to transition out of this life with compressed morbidity, too. Many think that living to advanced age means that you will be frail and ill longer, but our desire is to be younger and healthier longer. If we set our goals and have a plan to be active, engaged and socially involved, there is a good chance that we can avoid the stereotype of aging, playing tennis at 95 or writing our novel at 103.

Compressed morbidity is a goal to set, but the key is to live every day with gratitude for the time we have. Today is the most important day to embrace life!

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.